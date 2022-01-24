The Queen Got Her Chariot: King James Surprises His Mother With Mercedes SUV For Birthday Gift

Los Angeles Lakers star player LeBron James bought his mother a new standard utility vehicle for her upcoming birthday.
Gloria James, the mother of King James, recently posted a photograph of the surprise early birthday present she received from her son on her Instagram account.
“Thank you my caring and giving son, @kingjames, for my early surprise birthday gift!
“You’re always thinking of and doing things to help make my life easier and make me happy.
“Love you infinity ❤️❤️❤️❤️♾♾♾♾.”
Gloria’s birthday is on Feb. 4. The surprise gift came in the form of a white Mercedes G Wagon.
Although King James’s Lakers lost yesterday’s game to his former team, the Miami Heat 113–107, it was the 17th straight game where he has scored a minimum of 25 points. According to ESPN, he has a message to all out there who will listen.
“I don’t need to score 30 a night, but I’m in one of the best zones offensively I’ve been in, in my career,” King said. “And I don’t plan on stopping. That’s just how I feel. I feel fantastic. Shooting the ball extremely well. Didn’t shoot the 3-ball well tonight, but all eight of them felt great. Shooting efficient from the free-throw line, shooting efficient from the field. Very efficient at the rim. So I don’t go into the game saying you got to score 30 or you guys don’t have a chance to win the game. I just play the game. The scoring has been happening organically.”
The future Hall of Fame basketball player has averaged 32.5 points over the last 17 games.
After last night’s loss, James is currently 2,006 points behind former Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record.
“As I’ve continued to climb the ranks, it’s natural, human to look at it and see where you are and see if it’s even possible. See if you’re capable,” James said. “Obviously health plays the most important part and then just continuing to give your everything to the game. I’ve never cheated the game. I’ve never wanted to feel like I was content. I wanted to continue to get better and I mean, I am, like you said, I will be within 2,000 points, when did you say? Soon? Well, listen, we’ll see what happens.”