The Queen Got Her Chariot: King James Surprises His Mother With Mercedes SUV For Birthday Gift

Los Angeles Lakers star player LeBron James bought his mother a new standard utility vehicle for her upcoming birthday.

Gloria James, the mother of King James, recently posted a photograph of the surprise early birthday present she received from her son on her Instagram account.

“Thank you my caring and giving son, @kingjames, for my early surprise birthday gift!

“You’re always thinking of and doing things to help make my life easier and make me happy.

“Love you infinity ❤️❤️❤️❤️♾♾♾♾.”

Gloria’s birthday is on Feb. 4. The surprise gift came in the form of a white Mercedes G Wagon.

Although King James’s Lakers lost yesterday’s game to his former team, the Miami Heat 113–107, it was the 17th straight game where he has scored a minimum of 25 points. According to ESPN, he has a message to all out there who will listen.