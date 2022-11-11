NBA Champion LeBron James Shows Up To Lakers Game Dressed as Late Rapper Takeoff

To honor the life of fallen rapper Takeoff, Los Angeles Lakers basketball player LeBron James made a gesture that has the internet buzzing.

Before Sunday’s game against James’ hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Lakers forward arrived dressed like the deceased rapper in a dark suit, with a white shirt, black tie, shades, and a Jesus medallion. He posted a photo on his Instagram page along with an identical picture of Takeoff dressed in the same outfit.

“If you know me any then you know how much I love @yrntakeoff!! Still doesn’t feel real to me! 😢. Rest in Paradise Rocket Man™️ 🚀!!”

James got social media talking when he posted that he has been listening to Migos since 2010.

“I was listening to those guys my first year with the Heat in 2010. You can ask any one of my teammates back then, they had no idea who the Migos was… I was like ‘I’m telling you these guys are next.'”

But, people quickly pointed out that the group debuted in 2011.

According to TMZ, Takeoff died after being shot at a bowling alley in Houston. The popular hip-hop artist was reportedly there with his uncle, Quavo, Quavious Keyate Marshall. They were two-thirds of the influential hip-hop trio, Migos in Houston, celebrating the birthday of Jas Prince, the son of Houston hip-hop luminary J. Prince.

TMZ also reported that the funeral for Takeoff, born Kirshnik Ball, will take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The service is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11, with the service expected to start at 1 p.m.

Last week, an autopsy revealed that the deceased rapper passed away from gunshot wounds to his head and torso, WSB-TV reported. The Houston County Coroner’s office also found bullets in his arm.