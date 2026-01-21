LeBron James Won’t Start in NBA All-Star Game, Breaking 2 Decade Streak

The NBA announced the starting lineups for the upcoming All-Star Game, and for the first time in over 20 years, future Hall of Famer LeBron James was not selected to start.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Dončić and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo were the leading vote-getters for the 2026 All-Star Game, which will take place Feb. 15 at the Inuit Dome in Los Angeles.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the competition.

According to ESPN, the Lakers forward had been selected as a starter for the All-Star game a record 21 times. LeBron can still play in the contest if the NBA coaches select him as a reserve. The league will announce those players on Jan. 25.

LeBron missed the first 14 games due to a bout of sciatica. As his career winds down, injuries appear to be taking a toll in his 23rd season. In December, he scored under 10 points, breaking a streak of 1,297 games with double-digit points. LeBron has not revealed if this is his last season, as his contract also ends when it’s over.

Joining Dončić and Antetokounmpo on this year’s roster are Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry for the Western Conference. Starting for the Eastern Conference are New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, and Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown.

The starters were chosen by a formula that weighted fans’ votes (50%), current NBA players (25%), and a media panel (25%). The top five players with the highest scores in each conference were named starters.

Three voting groups determined the starters for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game:



▪️ Fans (50%)

▪️ NBA players (25%)

▪️ Media panel (25%)



Complete voting results are available here: https://t.co/0YQtBsIaGp



Below are the overall rankings for the top finishers in each conference. pic.twitter.com/W21e8EOvpH — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 19, 2026

RELATED CONTENT: Inaugural Artist In Residence Dr. Yaba Blay and Most Incredible Studio Create ‘The BAMBOO,’ Elevating Icon to Cultural Artifact