News by Kandiss Edwards Russell Westbrook Becomes NBA's Highest Scoring Point Guard Westbrook, 37, finished the game with 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists, playing for the Kings in his 18th NBA season.







Russell Westbrook became the highest-scoring point guard in NBA history.

On Jan. 2, Westbrook surpassed Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson’s career point total. The milestone came during the Sacramento Kings’ 129-102 loss to the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

With a driving layup early in the fourth quarter, Westbrook recorded his 26,711th career point, eclipsing Robertson’s mark of 26,710 points previously set as the highest total by a point guard in NBA history, Sports Illustrated reported.

Westbrook, 37, finished the game with 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists, playing for the Kings in his 18th NBA season. The 2017 NBA Most Valuable Player has previously set other league records, including the most career triple-doubles in NBA history. His history making feet moves him to no. 15 on the NBA’s all-time highest scorer list.

Russell Westbrook now holds the most points by a point guard in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/wL4jZd4cOM — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 3, 2026

Westbrook has spent parts of his career with several teams, including the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, and now the Kings. His longevity and versatility have contributed to his ascent up the NBA’s scoring charts and a place among the league’s all-time leaders.

In addition to becoming the highest-scoring point guard, Westbrook moved into 15th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, joining an elite group of scorers that includes active and retired legends. At the time of the milestone, he was averaging more than 14 points per game, along with notable contributions in rebounds and assists for Sacramento. In a post-game conference, head coach for the Sacramento Kings and former NBA player Doug Christie celebrated Westbrook’s career accomplishments.

“I didn’t know that he broke another record tonight. He continues to break records,” Christie said. “Russ is a freak of nature. His competitiveness, his competitive drive, his spirit to continue to play as hard as he does, I think this is year 18 or whatever it is. Always been a fan of his and it’s an absolute honor to coach him.”

Westbrook’s achievement adds to a list of historic accomplishments that place him among the most decorated guards in league history, further cementing his legacy as he continues to play.

