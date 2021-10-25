LeBron James Responds to Critics Accusing Dwyane Wade of Nepotism After Son Signs Pro Contract

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James took to social media to defend former Miami Heat teammate Dwyane Wade and his 19-year-old son, Zaire.

Last week, Zaire signed with the G League, playing for the Utah Jazz’s affiliate team, the Salt Lake City Stars. Although Zaire had been highly sought by numerous NCAA colleges, critics say he was signed because his father has an ownership stake in the Utah Jazz.

James went to Instagram over the weekend to congratulate Zaire, whom he referred to as his “nephew,” and to defend the charges levied against Wade.

“Proud of you nephew. Keep going and F the haters. They ain’t [poop emoji] anyway.”

“Love to see it,” James wrote in a subsequent post. “Proud of my nephew journey because he traveled it his way. Happy as hell for my brother DWade cause I know how much he want to see it happen 4 him on his own terms! Black excellence you haters!!”

Wade became a part owner of the Utah Jazz back in April.

“As a businessman, entrepreneur, and investor, I bring a lot to this partnership outside of my basketball experience,” Wade said. “I’m excited to help take the Utah Jazz to the next level.”

Before accusations of nepotism surfaced, 19-year-old Zaire made noise in the high school basketball scene as a member of Sierra Canyon High School, located in California. Zaire played alongside another future NBA Hall of Famer’s son, LeBron James Jr.

According to The Spun, Zaire, a three-star combo guard, chose to attend Brewster Academy in New Hampshire for a post-grad year as he reviewed options. Although the guard received several offers from a handful of college programs, he decided to go sign with the G-League to give himself the best chance to make an NBA team.