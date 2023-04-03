 Shaq, Shannon Sharpe, LeBron James and Jalen Rose Throw Support Behind NCAA Champion Angel Reese

DALLAS, TX - APRIL 02: Angel Reese #10 of the Louisiana State Tigers cuts down the net after their win over the Iowa Hawkeyes during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament National Championship at American Airlines Center on April 2, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

The controversy and alleged racial overtones related to the use of WWE wrestler John Cena’s signature hand-gesture move, “you can’t see me” has caught the eyes of several prominent sports figures. A white player who used it is labeled “competitive” and “good for the sport” yet a Black player using the same move has been called “ghetto” and “bad for the sport.”

After winning the NCAA women’s basketball championship on Sunday, Louisiana State University player Angel Reese, a Black athlete, has been shamed for using a move that she mimicked from University of Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, a white player.

After several people took to social media to bash Reese, she had several sports stars and prominent people have come to her defense.

Shannon Sharpe, after acknowledging the great sports play of Clark, tore into those who opposed Reese for the same gesture.

Keith Olbermann dared to call Reese a f**cking idiot on his Instagram account. But, a prominent former NBA player, came for Olbermann for the statement. Shaquille O’Neal called him out when he responded to his Tweet by saying, “shut your dumb ass up leave angel reese alone.”

Another NBA champion, LeBron James chimed in when he responded to another Tweet acknowledging how Reese reacted similarly to Angela Bassett‘s car-burning scene from Stella Got Her Groove Back.

Former NBA player Jalen Rose also commented on the hypocrisy shown by those who have “vilified” Reese for her actions.

Here’s reaction toward both players, check this out:

