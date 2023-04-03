Shaq, Shannon Sharpe, LeBron James and Jalen Rose Throw Support Behind NCAA Champion Angel Reese

The controversy and alleged racial overtones related to the use of WWE wrestler John Cena’s signature hand-gesture move, “you can’t see me” has caught the eyes of several prominent sports figures. A white player who used it is labeled “competitive” and “good for the sport” yet a Black player using the same move has been called “ghetto” and “bad for the sport.”

After winning the NCAA women’s basketball championship on Sunday, Louisiana State University player Angel Reese, a Black athlete, has been shamed for using a move that she mimicked from University of Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, a white player.

After several people took to social media to bash Reese, she had several sports stars and prominent people have come to her defense.

Shannon Sharpe, after acknowledging the great sports play of Clark, tore into those who opposed Reese for the same gesture.

“When Caitlin Clark did it, it was swag, but when Angel Reese does it, it’s classless. It’s very clear: this is not about anything else but race.” — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/kHTLY4sEKT — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 3, 2023

Keith Olbermann dared to call Reese a f**cking idiot on his Instagram account. But, a prominent former NBA player, came for Olbermann for the statement. Shaquille O’Neal called him out when he responded to his Tweet by saying, “shut your dumb ass up leave angel reese alone.”

shut your dumb ass up leave angel reese alone. — SHAQ (@SHAQ) April 3, 2023 Another NBA champion, LeBron James chimed in when he responded to another Tweet acknowledging how Reese reacted similarly to Angela Bassett‘s car-burning scene from Stella Got Her Groove Back. FACTS!!!! Love to see it https://t.co/YrrlIyg90S — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 3, 2023 Former NBA player Jalen Rose also commented on the hypocrisy shown by those who have “vilified” Reese for her actions. How Angel Reese is being vilified by many highlights exactly what @dawnstaley was talking about. — Jalen Rose (@JalenRose) April 2, 2023 Here’s reaction toward both players, check this out: When a white woman from Iowa, Caitlin Clark taunts the other team during a game it’s “funny” and “part of competition”. When a black woman from Louisiana, Angel Reese, decides to do it back, she’s “not showing sportsmanship” and “disgusting”. If you ever needed an example of… pic.twitter.com/MuHMdO4Tsn — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 3, 2023