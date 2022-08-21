LeBron James Signs $97.1M Extension Through 2024-25 Season With Los Angeles Lakers

The King James reign continues in sunny Los Angeles, after the star baller just signed a contract extension worth $97.1 million for two additional years with the Lakers.

LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul told ESPN on Wednesday that the small forward also snagged a player option for the 2024-2025 season and a 15% trade kicker, an assurance that they plan to keep him for the full extent of the deal.

The move now makes James the highest-paid player in NBA history with a starting salary of $46.7 million and $532 million in career guaranteed money, per the outlet, exceeding Kevin Durant.

Nothing fancy, just the work. pic.twitter.com/oe3NrnnPIM — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 16, 2022

James will then have the option to negotiate new deals with the Lakers or choose free agency at the close of his two-season extension, joining fellow All-Star Anthony Davis.

“LeBron is a generational basketball player who has proven to be even more impactful as a human being,” said Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka. “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with him, ensuring he’s a driving force of Lakers culture for years to come… With his transcendent talent, unrivaled passion and dedication to causing powerful change in our society, LeBron continues to cement his legacy in Los Angeles and around the globe.”

The four-time NBA champion will be turning 38 in December, making him restricted to a two-year extension due to a clause in the league’s collective bargaining agreement that states players 38 or older cannot be offered 4+ year contracts.

James has hinted at his desire to have his eldest son Bronny play alongside him in the NBA when he chooses to retire, many speculating in 2024, once the high school senior becomes eligible for the draft. The Lakers star touched on the subject in an interview in February:

“My last year will be played with my son. Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

After news of the contract extension, fans anticipate to see the father and son duo in the paint sometime soon.

This past season has seen James average 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists.