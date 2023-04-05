LeBron James and Tiger Woods Only Two Active Billionaire Athletes

You would have thought several years ago that these two athletes would be winding down their careers, but, both are still rolling—and earning even more money.

Forbes recently released its updates list of sports billionaires. Los Angeles Lakers basketball player LeBron James and golfer Tiger Woods are the first athletes to be listed as billionaires while still playing their respective sports.

LeBron James, Tiger Woods, Toto Wolff and 9 Other New Sports Billionaires 2023 https://t.co/DXzSPiK6kV #ForbesBillionaires pic.twitter.com/73Li9NuCf7 — Forbes (@Forbes) April 5, 2023

In 2014, BLACK ENTERPRISE asked if James would become the world’s first billionaire baller. The question was answered last June when Forbes officially listed James as a billionaire.

The NBA Hall of Fame-bound player also became the first active basketball player to obtain that status. The only other player to become a billionaire is the man whom he is constantly being compared as the greatest in the game, Michael Jordan.

In the official list for 2023, James is joined by Woods as the only two active athletes to hit a ten-digit net worth.

According to Forbes, Woods estimated net worth is $1.1 billion—even after turning down a reported nine-figure offer to play in the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour. He has pulled in approximately $1.7 billion in his 30-year career. That includes tournament winnings, endorsements, and other income he may generate from various businesses he owns and invests in.

James was dubbed “The King” way before he became a financial one.

Coming in at just $1 billion, James became the NBA’s all-time scoring record in February. Just this season Forbes estimates that he will make $124.5 million on and off the court. With a large contract from the Lakers and swimming in endorsement deals, investments, and owning several companies across a plethora of fields, there is no doubt that his status will rise in the near future.