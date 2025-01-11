News by Mary Spiller Lee Daniels Mourns Loss Of Sister Lydia, Inspiration For Empire’s Cookie Daniels described Lydia as his 'best friend' in a heartfelt Instagram post following her death.







Producer and director Lee Daniels shared a heartfelt post on Instagram revealing the loss of his younger sister, Lydia Ruth Daniels-Rook. He wrote in the Jan. 10 post that Lydia was the one who inspired his writing of Taraji P. Henson‘s “Empire” character Loretha “Cookie” Lyon.

In an emotional post on Instagram, Daniels shared a photo of them together, as well as words about how he was mourning Lydia’s passing. Daniels didn’t specify the cause of death for Lydia, who was 64 at the time.

Daniels shared, “As the fires are burning, so is my heart. My younger sister Lydia has passed. She was also my best friend. In Empire, the character of Cookie was based partly on her life. She’s left four beautiful children and five grandchildren behind. RIP Girly…I LOVE YOU FOREVER.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEnEgIPR2t8/?igsh=aHFsbHd4MWEzb3k2

The 65-year-old Oscar-nominated director created the 2015 hit Fox series “Empire.” In it, powerhouse actress Henson played Cookie — the bold wife of Lucious Lion who returns from prison to reclaim her stake at Empire Entertainment after being locked up for drug dealing.

For the character that Daniels revealed was in some part created from Lydia’s life story, Henson was nominated for several Emmys for bringing Cookie to life.

In the initial post, Daniels received words of support and condolences from his fellow industry stars such as Holly Robinson Peete, Hym Whitley, Kelly Rowland, Patti Labelle, and Billy Porter.

The comments underneath “The Deliverance” director’s tribute for Lydia, including Halle Berry, who starred in Daniels 2001’s film production of “Monster’s Ball.”

Berry said, “Sending all my love to you and your family.”

Porter added, “So sorry for your loss. Sending you all the love and peace that’s possible.”

Daniels was one of five siblings raised in West Philadelphia, and Lydia is survived by four children of her own and five grandchildren.

