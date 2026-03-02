News by Ida Harris The Legacy Line X Withers Collection Museum Reminds Us ‘When HIStory Was Watching’ Reflections on Rev. Jackson’s life and work set the stage for the event







On Feb. 17, the morning Rev. Jesse Jackson transitioned after being recently diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy and years-long bout with Parkinson’s disease, civil rights icons, archivists, and political leaders came together at The Gathering Spot at Northyards in Atlanta to address the critical preservation of Black history in an event titled, “When HIStory Was Watching.”

And just before programming got underway, a press conference was held to honor the legacy and memory of Rev. Jackson. Civil rights activist Ambassador Andrew Young, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, and former city mayor Bill Campbell shared remarks.

“He’s made a tremendous contribution to this country and to the world,” Young said.

“It was a real tragedy for me to have to watch him struggle with Parkinson’s disease, and, well, I don’t like to think of us as having to lose our heroes.”

Mayor Dickens chimed in, stating that Jackson was “bold and strong” and stood on the shoulders of his predecessors, paying homage to Young and Dr. Martin Luther King.

“I remember as a kid, over and over and over again quoting, ‘I am somebody,’” Dickens said.

“No matter what economic station you’re in, what social station you’re in, you felt what Jesse Jackson was saying.”

Campbell added, “Jesse Jackson was one of the great freedom fighters of the 20th century, and his legacy is a rise from abject poverty in South Carolina to an advocate for education and empowerment. He made it possible for people to believe that they could be somebody … and he joined in this incredible confluence of leaders in Atlanta that’s unlike anything has ever transpired in the world.”

Reflections on Rev. Jackson’s life and work set the stage for the event, which was hosted by The Legacy Line in partnership with The Withers Collection Museum and Gallery, and included a fireside chat that leaned into the ethical ownership and economic potential of civil rights archives. Young shared his firsthand testimony on the importance of protecting the movement’s documentation as the event’s keynote guest.

The event space was transformed and curated with historical photographs that Ernest C. Withers produced around the civil rights movement and memorabilia based on the works of Withers created by The Legacy Line. BLACK ENTERPRISE spoke with The Legacy Line representative Corey Ackerman, who shared items from the inaugural collection.

The program kicked off with a soul-stirring rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by T.I and Tiny’s daughter Heiress Harris, followed by remarks from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Memphis Mayor Paul Young.



The conversations, moderated by The Gathering Spot Co-Founder and CEO Ryan Wilson, moved beyond simple nostalgia, exploring how intellectual property and historical archives might support education and long-term economic empowerment for legacy families and their communities.

The panel featured an assembly of legal and historical experts, including Rosalind Withers, daughter of legendary photographer Ernest C. Withers; Reena Evers-Everette, daughter of the late Medgar Evers; Eric D. Tidwell, Esq., Licensing Manager for the Estate of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Malikah Berry, Assistant Archivist at the King Library and Archives; and Laron Walker, CEO of The Legacy Line.

The discussion highlighted the tension between public access and private stewardship, with a focus on how modern technology—including augmented reality—can bring archival stories into homes and classrooms.

As the event wound down, John Hope Bryant, founder of Operation HOPE, delivered closing remarks, framing the preservation of these archives as a matter of “silver rights”—the intersection of civil rights and economic self-determination.

The Legacy Line is a lifestyle brand that transforms storytelling into home decor. To learn more about The Legacy Line, check out the company’s website.

RELATED CONTENT: Jesse Jackson Will Have Funeral Services In Chicago, D.C., And South Carolina