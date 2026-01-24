Politics by Kandiss Edwards ‘Lighthearted’ Lemon Pepper Wing Bill Is On The Agenda At The Georgia House Of Representatives House Bill 1013 referenced local restaurants, personalities, and the way lemon pepper flavors have been embraced statewide.







A Georgia lawmaker has introduced legislation that would make lemon pepper the official state chicken wing flavor.

State Representative Eric Bell took a moment from proposing expansions to the HOPE scholarship and denouncing ICE presence in the state to introduce what he called a “lighthearted” bill that “carries real meaning.” The choice in flavor spotlights a popular Georgia staple, specifically in Atlanta.

Lemon pepper wings, by definition, are unbreaded chicken wings coated in lemon pepper seasoning. The delicious and popular dish was invented in Atlanta, Georgia, and is considered to be emblematic of the cuisine of Atlanta.

House Bill 1013 was filed this session by State Rep. Bell, Rep. Dexter Sharper, Rep. Kasey Carpenter, Rep. David Huddleston, and Rep. Mekyah McQueen.

In an Instagram post, Bell said that the wings have become a cultural unifier “across race, culture, class, and community.” He referenced local restaurants, personalities, and the way lemon pepper flavors have been embraced statewide.

“From ‘Lemon Pepper Lou’ at Magic City to lyrics in Billboard hits from Gucci Mane, Ziggy2Playa, and Rick Ross, lemon pepper wings have been central to many of the moments and individuals who have shaped this city and state. Just like the peach represents our agricultural roots, lemon pepper wings represent Georgia’s cultural flavor and global influence.”

According to HB 1013’s language, lemon pepper has become “distinctly tied to Georgia,” evolving over time through local traditions such as “lemon pepper wet” and others that mix citrus, spice, and heat. The legislation cites the dish’s popularity in Atlanta restaurants and communities as the basis for recognizing it officially.

The proposal must clear committee review and a vote in both chambers of the Georgia General Assembly before becoming official state law.

