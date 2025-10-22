News by Kandiss Edwards Texas Corrections Officer Caught Smuggling Chicken Wings To Inmate A corrections officer, Amos Nyanway, was charged for supplying an inmate with chicken wings in exchange for money.







A corrections officer, Amos Nyanway, is being charged after an investigation found he supplied an inmate with chicken wings in exchange for money. He was arrested at Travis County Jail in Austin, Texas.



Nyanway is charged with providing “contraband in a correctional facility,” a Class B misdemeanor. The alleged misconduct was discovered by a fellow unnamed officer Aug. 21. The officer’s reporting led to an internal investigation. The review revealed that the ex-Travis County employee provided chicken wings to an inmate in exchange for payment, leading to Nyanway’s arrest.

Sheriff Sally Hernandez condemned the lack of professionalism and alleged criminal conduct in a press release.

“I’m disappointed that a Travis County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer made such a foolish decision. We hold our employees to a high standard of conduct and accountability. We simply cannot tolerate contraband of any type being brought into our secure facilities,” Hernandez wrote.

Under Texas law, a Class B misdemeanor carries a potential sentence of up to six months in jail or a fine of as much as $2,000. Nyanway was placed on administrative leave during the investigation and formally terminated Oct. 14. He remains in custody at the Travis County Jail pending court proceedings.

The 25-year-old Nyanway joined the sheriff’s office in June 2024 and was assigned to the Security Threat Intelligence Unit. The Texas Commission on Jail Standards has also reported at least 23 disciplinary cases tied to staff smuggling incidents statewide between 2023 and 2025.

In 2024, a similar scandal unfolded in Atlanta. BLACK ENTERPRISE reported that four private security officers contracted by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office were arrested for allegedly bringing contraband into the county jail. The officers were accused of smuggling cell phones, drugs, tobacco, lighters, and even chicken pot pies to inmates in exchange for cash payments.

“These arrests demonstrate our commitment to holding anyone who violates the law accountable — especially those entrusted to enforce it,” Sheriff Patrick Labat said.

The Fulton County case led to an internal review of security contracts and prompted new screening protocols for correctional personnel. Both incidents highlight a national struggle to prevent employee misconduct inside U.S. jails and the need for more effective oversight, ethics training, and accountability measures in correctional facilities.

