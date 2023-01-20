Leslie Jones Tells Stephen A. Smith ‘Back Off’ Like His ‘Hairline’ After Dissing Rihanna

The backlash continues for ESPN sports analyst Stephen A. Smith.

Former Saturday Night Live player, Leslie Jones unleashed some not-so-nice words to the boisterous Smith. Jones, who is guest hosting The Daily Show this week, addressed Smith and his hairline for his seemingly disrespectful comments about upcoming Super Bowl halftime performer, Rihanna.

Earlier this week, Smith appeared on Sherri Shepherd‘s talk show. After Shepherd asked if he was excited about Rihanna performing, he replied, “Ladies and gentlemen, she’s a lot of things. She’s spectacular, actually. And congratulations on new-momma-hood. There’s one thing she’s not. She ain’t Beyoncé.”

Jones had a response of her own.

“Duuude, no!! Why would you do this to yourself? You know what, Stephen A. Smith? You need to act like your hairline and back the f**k off!”

She acknowledged that Smith did apologize for his statement later on after realizing he had sparked controversy. Smith went on his personal Instagram page to clarify his comments about the artist and new mother. He said, “I want Rihanna to know: You’re a superstar. You’re sensational. You’re spectacular. You’re no joke and you are a worthy person to be doing the Super Bowl halftime show.”

“I apologize for creating whatever brouhaha comes of this. I gotta be more careful, where people twist it and turn it into something it ain’t. My bad on that.”

He ended the clip by calling her sweetie, which infuriated Jones. The Daily Show guest host continued to point out the blatant disrespect.

“How dare you call Rihanna Sweetie!” Jones stated. “You calling her Sweetie like you know her. She don’t know you. But you know who she does know: Beyoncé! And neither one of these ladies needs your opinion, Sweetie. While you trying to save your life in the back of that dark a** bus!”

Check out the clip below: