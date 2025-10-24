Legal by Jeroslyn JoVonn Letitia James Set To Plead Not Guilty In DOJ Mortgage Fraud Case New York Attorney General Letitia James will enter a not guilty plea in her mortgage fraud case.







New York Attorney General Letitia James is set to appear in court on Oct. 24, where she plans to enter a plea of not guilty to federal bank fraud charges.

The court appearance, before Joe Biden-appointed U.S. District Judge Jamar Walker, comes a day after James’ legal team filed motions against the Trump-appointed prosecutor handling her bank fraud case, CBS News reports. The filings accuse interim U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan of engaging in an improper conversation with a journalist and state that James intends to seek dismissal of the indictment, arguing Halligan’s appointment was unlawful.

“The exchange was a stunning disclosure of internal government information,” lawyers for James wrote in the filing.

“It has been reported that Ms. Halligan has no prosecutorial experience whatsoever,” they added. “But all federal prosecutors are required to know and follow the rules governing their conduct from their first day on the job, and so any lack of experience cannot excuse their violation.”

James’ motion also requests that the government be ordered to preserve all communications with members of the media and to prevent the deletion of any records or correspondence connected to the investigation or prosecution of the case.

Following James’ indictment earlier this month, attorney Abbe Lowell said the New York AG “flatly and forcefully denies these charges” and he is “deeply concerned that this case is driven by President Trump’s desire for revenge.”

This is nothing more than a continuation of the president’s desperate weaponization of our justice system.



I am not fearful — I am fearless.



We will fight these baseless charges aggressively, and my office will continue to fiercely protect New Yorkers and their rights. pic.twitter.com/X9U0EsHuGM — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) October 9, 2025

James was indicted on Oct. 9 on charges of bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution in relation to a 2020 home purchase in Norfolk, Virginia. The indictment followed the ouster of the official previously overseeing the investigation by the Trump administration. It came after the Republican president publicly urged the Justice Department to pursue cases against James and other political adversaries, including former FBI Director James Comey, Federal Reserve Board member Lisa Cook, and Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of California, among others.

James, a Democrat who has filed numerous lawsuits against Trump and his administration, has denied any wrongdoing, calling the charges “nothing more than a continuation of the president’s desperate weaponization of our justice system.”

“This is nothing more than a continuation of the president’s desperate weaponization of our justice system,” she said in a video statement.

RELATED CONTENT: Political Firestorm: Trump-Appointed Prosecutor Indicts Rival New York Attorney General Letitia James On Bank Fraud