Black Panther’s Letitia Wright Following What She ‘Believes In’ When It Comes to COVID-19 Vaccination

Letitia Wright avoids speaking on the COVID-19 vaccine after expressing her opposition to the jab last year. But that doesn’t mean she’s changed her stance.

The Black Panther star stepped out to attend the Kering’s Women in Motion dinner at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday where she teased the upcoming sequel and spoke about what she learned throughout the pandemic, Variety reports.

The reference to the pandemic was seemingly the reporter’s way to get Wright to explain her stance on the vaccine after speaking out against it last year.

“I’ve learned that in life, you just have to keep going strong with what you believe in, in terms of your talent, in terms of your desire to impact the world with your art, and that’s exactly what I’m doing and I’m so proud of myself and the movie that’s coming out this year. I’m so proud of it,” Wright said.

In December 2020, Wright faced criticism for sharing a video filled with misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine, BBC reports. In the video, the host claimed people taking the vaccines would have to “hope it doesn’t make extra limbs grow”.

After facing backlash on Twitter, Wright said she wasn’t against vaccines she just wants to “ask questions”.

Last October, Wright denied claims made in The Hollywood Reporter that she was sharing anti-vaccine information on the set for Black Panther 2.

“God bless you all. It saddens me to have to address the reports published by The Hollywood Reporter on October 6th 2021,” she captioned an Instagram post.

“The report spoke about my conduct on the set of Black Panther 2. I honestly assert that this was completely untrue.

While speaking with Variety on Sunday, Wright focused on how the upcoming sequel will honor the memory and legacy of the film’s late star, Chadwick Boseman.

“It is an incredible honor for Chadwick Boseman, it’s jam packed with exciting stuff,” Wright said.

“We honored him by committing ourselves to the story that he started, the legacy that he started with this franchise,” Wright continued. “And we just committed every day to working hard, no matter what circumstances we faced — and we faced a lot of circumstances, a lot of difficult situations — but we came together as a team, and we poured everything into this movie, so I’m excited for you to see it.”