After 500 Theater Artists Sign Letter Urging 'Accountability,' Patti LuPone Apologizes To Audra McDonald, Kecia Lewis LuPone once referred to Lewis as a "b***" and also deemed McDonald "not a friend."







Hundreds of theater artists have signed an open letter calling for “accountability” from Patti LuPone over her comments made toward fellow Broadway stars Kecia Lewis and Audra McDonald.

The letter, signed by over 500 members of the global theater community, was enacted by Theater for Change. Shared with Deadline, the document serves as a “collective call-in” as they advocate for justice.

The letter recalled LuPone’s interview with The New Yorker where she referred to Lewis as a “b***.” Previously covered on BLACK ENTERPRISE, LuPone also deemed McDonald as “not a friend,” while undermining Lewis’ Broadway career.

The letter deemed the comments a “blatant act of racialized disrespect.” Its writers also emphasized how it contributes to microaggressions against Black actors in the theater industry.

“Recently, Patti LuPone made deeply inappropriate and unacceptable public comments about two of Broadway’s most respected and beloved artists: Kecia Lewis and Audra McDonald,” detailed the letter. ” In a published interview with The New Yorker, she referred to Kecia Lewis—a Black woman and a 40-year veteran of the American stage—as a “b***.” This language is not only degrading and misogynistic—it is a blatant act of racialized disrespect.”

The letter detailed how LuPone’s words actively worked against the values upheld within the theater community. Especially given Lewis and McDonald’s Broadway legacies, the letter cited a grave disrespect to the women as Black stage actors.

It added “To publicly attack a woman who has contributed to this art form with such excellence, leadership, and grace—and to discredit the legacy of Audra McDonald, the most nominated and awarded performer in Tony Award history—is not simply a personal offense. It is a public affront to the values of collaboration, equity, and mutual respect that our theater community claims to uphold.”

The letter not only affirmed Lewis and McDonald, but all the Black actors who faced disrespect that went unchecked. It also called on theater industry leaders to not let the actions of LuPone and others skate by. Instead, they urged them to strip their participation at notable events until rightful accountability is met.

However, this accountability does not equate to “cancelling.” The letter hopes to promote fairness and justice within the community, protecting all who grace its stages.

“This is not about “canceling” anyone or condemning them — it is about care. Care for our artists, our values, and the future of our shared craft. We write because we want this community to thrive — not just in box office numbers or critical acclaim, but in integrity, safety, and mutual respect. We envision a theater industry where all artists — including Black women — are protected, valued, and celebrated.”

In light of the letter, LuPone made a public apology for her words. She called her response not only “demeaning and disrespectful” but also “flippant and emotional.” She also stated that she agreed “wholeheartedly” with the statement made in the open letter.

“I regret my flippant and emotional responses during this interview, which were inappropriate, and I am devastated that my behavior has offended others and has run counter to what we hold dear in this community,” wrote LuPone to Instagram. “I hope to have the chance to speak to Audra [McDonald] and Kecia [Lewis] personally to offer my apologies.”

