News by Kandiss Edwards LeVar Burton To Deliver Howard University’s 157th Commencement Speech ‘On The Yard’ A life-long education advocate LeVar Burton is well suited to deliver Howard's 157th commencement.







Howard University will hold its 157th Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 10 a.m. on the historic Yard. The milestone event will feature a keynote address by acclaimed actor, director, and literacy advocate, LeVar Burton.

A lifelong literacy advocate and celebrated actor, Burton is well suited to deliver the keynote message to the next generation of historically Black graduates. His iconic roles in Roots, Star Trek: The Next Generation, and Reading Rainbow have cemented his legacy in the Black community.

Over the years, Burton has been recognized by some of the highest institutions in the entertainment industry. The icon has earned 15 Emmy Awards, a Peabody Award and a Grammy.

The university will also present Burton with a Doctor of Humane Letters honorary degree during the ceremony. Additional honorary degrees will be awarded to individuals who have demonstrated excellence and impact in their respective fields:

Emery Neal Brown, Ph.D. : A pioneer in the fields of computational neuroscience and anesthesiology.



The Honorable Barbara Lee : A dedicated public servant who served in Congress for 27 years and played a key leadership role in the Congressional Black Caucus.



Lilian Seenoi-Barr : The first Black mayor in Northern Ireland, known for her work in community advocacy and civil rights.



Natasha Trethewey : A Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and former U.S. Poet Laureate.



This year’s graduating class is expected to be one of the largest in the university’s history. Graduates from all 14 of Howard’s schools and colleges will participate in the ceremonial “Long Walk” to the commencement stage. In the days leading up to the main event, individual schools will host awards and recognition ceremonies from May 7 through May 10.

