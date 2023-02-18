We See You: LeVar Burton Is Looking Good Celebrating His ‘SEXTY’ Six Birthday

LeVar Burton is looking good in his gray beard and goatee. The veteran actor recently celebrated his 66th birthday. Burton’s wife, Stephanie Cozart Burton, took to Instagram to celebrate her husband’s b-day.

“Guess who’s turning SEXTY SIX today! My hubby, my partner, my North Star – my breath of LIFE. Happy Birthday sweetie, “Mrs. Burton wrote.

Burton is known for his in the film Roots, and for his continuing role as host of Reading Rainbow, a television show that encourages children to engage with books.

The actor also co-starred in Star Trek: The Next Generation. According to IMBd, Burton holds the record for most Star Trek shows produced by a actor of Star Trek. In 1990, he was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

According to IMBd, Burton and Stephanie Cozard-Burton married on the same day as Barack and Michelle Obama married, Oc. 2. 1992. Corzard-Burton began her career as a makeup artist for Silver Spoons. She’s also given her talents Ghost Dad, White Men Can’t Jump, among others. According to her LinkedIn, since 2020, she has been the Department Head of Makeup for “The Upshaws” on Netflix.

Today, Burton hosts the podcast, “LeVar Burton Reads.”

“LeVar’s narration blends with gorgeous soundscapes to bring stories by Neil Gaiman, Haruki Murakami, Octavia Butler, Ray Bradbury and more to life,” the podcast bio reads.

Burton was being considered to take on hosting duties for “Jeopardy” after the death of Alex Trebek, however, Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings were chosen as co-hosts.

“The crazy thing is that when you set your sights on something … they say, ‘Be careful of what you wish for,’ because what I found out is that it wasn’t the thing that I wanted after all,” he told Trevor Noah. “What I wanted was to compete. I mean, I wanted the job, right, but then, when I didn’t get it, it was, like ‘Well, OK, what’s next?’”