LeVar Burton Sets Kanye West Straight About Never Reading a Book Ahead of Opening a School

Suffice it to say, Kanye West is a master of confusion—and LeVar Burton has something to say about Ye possibly passing on his shortcomings to the kids.

West recently announced plans to open the Donda Academy, a school named after his mother, Donda, who was an educator, and he plans to do it on land owned by currently imprisoned hip-hop artist Young Thug.

A school is a place where kids learn. Reading, of course, is an essential part of any educational plan. But recently West made some folks side-eye him by admitting that he’s not an avid reader. A member of the annoyed was former Reading Rainbow frontman and TV icon Burton.

On the “Alo Mind Full podcast, West shocked social media by saying that he’s actually never taken a look in a book to read one cover to cover, Huffpost reported.

West stated, “I actually haven’t read any book. Reading is like eating brussels sprouts for me.”

Burton took to Twitter with a teachable moment aimed at West:

“Hmmm…I’m going have to take Mr. West at his word. I hope however, that he shares a different message with the children enrolled in the school he’s founded named after his mother, who was an professor of English. I’m fairly certain she read a book or two.”

Here is the full episode of the Alo Mind Full Podcast with Alo co-founder Danny Harris and host Alyson Wilson.

On another note, in an Instagram Story posted Tuesday night, amid reports of Billboard writing that Kanye West is “shopping his publishing catalog,” West stated that he’s actually at odds with that report.

“Just like Taylor Swift… my publishing is being put up for my sale without my knowledge. Not for sale.”