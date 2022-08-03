Lewis Hamilton Becomes Third Black Principal to Join Denver Broncos Ownership Group

The Denver Broncos are the first NFL team to have three Black people in an ownership group.

After purchasing Denver Broncos earlier this year, The Walton-Penner group added two Black women, Mellody Hobson and Condoleezza Rice to the ownership group. Now, it has added Formula One driver Sir Lewis Hamilton to the fold.

“He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team and a fierce advocate for global equality, including in his own sport,” Broncos owner-to-be, Rob Walton, said in a written statement. “With over 100 race wins, Lewis is considered the most successful F1 driver of all time. His resilient spirit and standard of excellence will be an asset to the ownership group and the Broncos organization.”

“We’re delighted to welcome Seven-Time Formula One World Champion Sir @LewisHamilton to our ownership group. He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team.” Statement from Rob Walton on behalf of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group: pic.twitter.com/kl2z04lKyk — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 2, 2022

Hamilton took to his social media to let his followers know he is part of NFL history.

Excited to join an incredible group of owners and become a part of the @Broncos story!! Honoured to work with a world class team and serve as an example of the value of more diverse leadership across all sports. Roscoe already thinks he made

the team 😂 #LetsRide 🐎🔥 pic.twitter.com/TSLQdPM8Hz — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) August 2, 2022

Newly acquired quarterback Russell Wilson posted a welcoming message to Hamilton.

Longtime Broncos owner Pat Bowlen ceded control of the team in July 2014 to Joe Ellis, the Broncos’ team president and CEO, after acknowledging he had Alzheimer’s disease. Bowlen died in 2019. The Pat Bowlen Trust took over ownership and initiated selling the team in February.