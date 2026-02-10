Lewis Walker Breaks Freshman Scoring Record At North Carolina A&T

A North Carolina A&T men’s basketball freshman, Lewis Walker, just broke the scoring record for a first-year player, during the school’s latest loss, on Feb. 7.

After dropping 17 points in the 79-71 loss to the Campbell University Fighting Camels, Walker topped the record made in the 1980-81 season by Joe Binion. That season, Binion scored 418 in his first season; Walker’s point total surpassed that number while scoring 421 this season.

Binion also holds the school’s all-time scoring record.

“Any time you are mentioned with Joe Binion, someone who is high, high up in A&T lore, that’s pretty special,” said A&T head coach Monté Ross.

The team has now lost four straight games and is 9-14 overall. The team’s conference record (Coastal Athletic Association) stands at 2-10.

HBCU Gameday reported that Walker was named CAA Rookie of the Week twice. When he won recognition on Jan. 26, he averaged 20.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists that week. He shot 50% from the field, 61.5% from three-point range, and an almost perfect 94.7% from the free-throw line.

Walker recorded his first career double-double on Dec. 6, with 18 points and 14 rebounds, when the Aggies beat North Carolina Central 69-54 in a road win.

Walker’s name is in company with North Carolina A&T basketball royalty.

Binion played at the school from 1980 to 1984, leading the Aggies to three Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) championships, three NCAA tournament appearances, and one NIT appearance. Although the school has a losing record, Walker may help carry the team back to its former glory, when Binion was on the court.

The Aggies will play in Los Angeles as part of the NBA HBCU Classic, which takes place during NBA All-Star Week. The team will play Hampton University at the Kia Forum on Friday, Feb. 13, at 11 p.m. EST.

