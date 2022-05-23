Lexus Partners With The Notorious B.I.G.’s Son, CJ Wallace, To Commemorate The Icon’s Legacy

With special tributes and festivities, New York City celebrated the iconic Brooklyn rapper The Notorious B.I.G. on what would have been his 50th birthday on Saturday, May 21. His son, CJ Wallace, also unveiled a special partnership in honor of his father’s legacy.

During Lil Kim‘s second annual B.I.G. Dinner Gala on Friday night, luxury car brand, Lexus joined in on Biggie’s posthumous 50th birthday celebration. On May 21, the brand announced its commitment to further commemorate the music icon’s legacy with a partnership with CJ Wallace and his company Frank White, a purpose-driven, health, wellness and performance company, according to a press release. Frank White takes its name from one of the late artist’s aliases.

“The Lexus and Frank White partnership aims to promote aspirational achievement and wealth-building in the Black community, reaching multi generations.”

The collaboration not only coincides with the great Christopher Wallace‘s birthday but also the 25th anniversary of his diamond-certified, Grammy-nominated sophomore effort Life After Death.

“To be able to work with Lexus is a real game-changer,” CJ Wallace told One37 PM . Lexus actually came to us. My dad was a real driving force in their career and vice versa. They reached out to us before they even knew about the 25th anniversary and 50th birthday. We’re happy to celebrate the collaboration, and there’s going to be merchandise, NFTs, and more.”

Before his passing, the Notorious B.I.G. was the owner of several Lexus vehicles. He also gave props to the brand in his lyrics, including hits such as, “Hypnotize, “Warning,” and “One More Chance.”

“The Lexus relationship with the Frank White organization solidifies the brand’s name being synonymous with luxury during the hip-hop movement while honoring the legacy of the legendary artist in a way that makes Lexus relevant to a new generation today,” the press release stated.

Additionally, the partnership will also create a mini-documentary that will be filmed in Biggie’s hometown of Brooklyn. It will reflect on his journey and all that he was able to achieve before his life was cut short at 24.

“People are going to learn a lot through this new mini-doc we have coming out with Lexus,” CJ Wallace said. “My dad was more than just a rapper. He was a great artist, and he also wrote a lot. To only have been 24 and still be considered among the greatest is amazing. He was taken too soon obviously, but he was impressive. He inspires me every day to be great and think outside the box.”

A portion of all earnings made in the collaboration will be donated to the Youth Design Center, a youth creative agency and innovation hub that teaches “design thinking, art, multimedia, tech and communication skills to give young people the technical and leadership tools they need to compete in the innovation economy and to be leaders in their community,” per the organization’s website.

CJ Wallace is also anticipating the activation of “The Brook” which will feature a hyperrealistic avatar of Biggie and be realized as an immersive digital space where hip-hop culture, lifestyle, music, and entertainment all coexists. The platform gives users the opportunity to experience and explore virtual worlds, buy tickets to and attend virtual concerts, purchase virtual and physical merchandise, buy virtual real estate, and buy, sell and trade NFTs.