LGBTQ Activist Group Reacts to Backlash After Demanding the Removal of Aretha Franklin’s Song

LGBTQ activist group Trans Cultural Mindfulness Alliance is apparently singing a different tune after receiving massive backlash for requesting the removal of Aretha Franklin’s hit song “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” on various music platforms, including Apple and Spotify.

“(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” which was released in 1968, was written by Carol King and her ex-husband Gerry Goffin. Following its debut, it became one of Franklin’s most iconic tracks.

The LGBTQ activist group reportedly demanded that the song be removed because they claimed it could “inspire” violent acts towards transgender women.

Trans Cultural Mindfulness Alliance’s controversial Twitter post, which was shared on January 20, read, “Aretha Franklin’s 1968 song ‘Natural Woman’ perpetuates multiple harmful anti-trans stereotypes. There is no such thing as a ‘natural’ woman. This song has helped inspire acts of harm against transgender women. TCMA is requesting it is removed from Spotify & Apple Music.”

Immediately after the viral tweet, many social media users disagreed with Trans Cultural Mindfulness Alliance’s opinion toward Franklin’s single. The comments ranged from a handful of individuals bashing the organization, to others expressed their interpretations of Franklin’s song.

“As a queer individual myself, this is so not it. I Intent of the songwriters and performer, context and how every individual who appreciates the song interprets it needs to be considered. This seems like such a reach, and I’m trying not to be insensitive but I disagree.”

“No, that song has nothing to do with transgender people. Stop trying to erase our history! That song was not intended to be offensive back then, so why now ? Ms. Areatha [sic] Franklin was then and will always be remembered as the, ‘Queen of Soul!'”

“The best part is Aretha singing about feeling like a “natural woman” had nothing to do with biology. It was a cultural feeling that he made her feel. So this tweet is a genius level parody.”

“I’m a natural woman! Natural woman been here since the beginning of time we can coexist. My representation matters too!!! And my culture and our music was made to inspire all, stop speaking on black people history loosely fr.”

However, on January 23, following the public scrutiny and media coverage, Trans Cultural Mindfulness Alliance responded to the backlash in another tweet by blaming news outlets that published the story for not attempting to contact the organization for a comment regarding their post.

“I am STUNNED that not a single media outlet who reported on the Aretha Franklin tweet even ATTEMPTED to contact this account for comment. Based on the sheer ridiculousness of the content on this page, how could JOURNALISTS not comprehend that this is parody/satire,” Trans Cultural Mindfulness Alliance wrote.

Also, because of the backlash, Trans Cultural Mindfulness Alliance has changed its Twitter bio to showcase that the organization’s account is a parody page.