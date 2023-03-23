Library of Congress Selects Association of African American Financial Advisors Website for Inclusion in Web Archives

The Association of African American Financial Advisors (“AAAA” or the “Association”), a non-profit membership organization for African American financial advisors and other wealth management industry professionals, today announced the inclusion of its website in the Industry Association Web Archive, a collection of historically and culturally significant websites designated for preservation. The Library of Congress or its agent will engage in the collection of content from the Association’s website at regular intervals over time.

Christian Nwasike, MFP®, Chairman of the Board of the Association, said, “We are honored by this acknowledgement of the Association’s significant role in raising the profile of the Black financial advisor community. The Library of Congress is the nation’s oldest federal cultural institution and the largest library in the world, and the Library’s Web Archives include carefully selected sites to represent important web-based information on a designated subject. Over the years, the Association’s website has served as a virtual anthology of important events for the Black financial advisor community and its allies. It’s our sincere hope our inclusion in the Web Archive will further enable our ability to create impactful change across financial services.”

In addition to collecting content from the Association’s URL, the Library is expected to archive other portions of the website and public content that the page links to on third-party sites like Twitter, YouTube, and other social media platforms. The archived content may also be added to other relevant collections in the future and made available to researchers at Library facilities and by special arrangement.

“The Library of Congress’s web archiving program recognizes the importance of preserving digital content for future generations. With the internet’s increasing influence in our daily lives, the historical record would be incomplete if websites like [the Association’s] were not preserved and made a part of it,” the Library of Congress Web Archiving Team said in statement.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee Commends Association

The Association was founded in 2001 by LeCount Davis, MBA, CFP®, a widely recognized wealth management industry pioneer and the first African American to earn the Certified Financial Planning designation. Mr. Davis launched his practice in 1970, which he continues to run today, in partnership with his successor.

U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, recently joined the Association at a special event in Houstoncommemorating 20 years of “Shaping the Future,” and presented the organization with a Certificate of Congressional Recognition for advancing the cause of diversity and Black advisors.

“On behalf of the constituents of the 18th Congressional District of Texas, I take great pride in recognizing Mr. Christian Nwasike and the Board Members of the Association of African American Financial Advisors,” Congresswoman Lee said in statement.

“We celebrate you and your hard work to empower and support African American financial advisors, while promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion within the financial advisory industry. Your efforts are most deserving of the respect, admiration, and commendation of the United States Congress.”

In December, the Association announced the appointment of Alex David, CEO of Stifel independent Advisors, as its incoming Chairman Emeritus. In Houston, Mr. David reaffirmed the Association’s commitment to building out a multi-racial Advisory Board of C-suite leaders across wealth management, part of a larger initiative to develop new programs to advocate for additional Black and diverse C-suite leadership while supporting young Black professionals seeking opportunities in the financial advisory space.

Mr. David said, “The Association is gaining widespread visibility in the financial services industry for its pledge to further engage with the Black community to enhance financial education as well as address the racial wealth gap in the United States. I thank Congresswoman Lee for this rare honor, as we begin another year of engagement with our membership, our corporate partners and industry organization to advocate for important causes.”