11th Annual Life Styled Honors To Recognize First Transgender Recipient Among 2024 Honorees
By Stacy Jackson









The 11th Annual Life Styled Honors is poised to honor a remarkable array of trailblazers during its 2024 events as it champions diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment within fashion and entertainment in Atlanta.

Building upon a legacy of celebrating influential figures such as social activist Tarana Burke and Raynell “Supa” Steward, the CEO of The Crayon Case, this year’s event will mark a historic milestone by recognizing its inaugural transgender woman honoree. According to a press release, the festivities will commence on April 17 with “R&B Wednesday,” hosted by recording artists Josh Waters and SunniDread. The 2024 events will continue with the “Black & Brave” sneaker ball, presided over by the accomplished actress Nzinga Imani, the titular Life Styled Honors event, emceed by the influential Big Sexy and radio personality Nikki Lee, the Rosé All Day Party.

Distinguished individuals will be recognized during the scheduled events. Honorees include:

Felisha Caldwell, Educator

Wondrea Gilmore, Model & Actress

Dominique Morgan, Activist

Cherie Washington, Senior Manager of Diversity, L’Oreal

Kimberly Lockett, Owner, Julie x Noire

Keyondra Lockett, Owner, Julie x Noire

Sheena Postell, Model & Influencer

Alexis Felder, Digital Influencer

Premadonna, Reality Star & Entrepreneur

In a testament to its commitment to empowerment, Life Styled Honors, in collaboration with the Breonna Taylor Foundation, will bestow the “She Is HER” honor upon four remarkable young women in celebration of their unwavering authenticity and profound impact. “She is HER” recipients for 2024 are public relations specialist Porche Madre, hairstylist and makeup artist Tyera Thomas, stylist Arrion Burris, and progressive organizer Tequeria Barrett. “We are thrilled to honor these remarkable individuals who have made significant contributions to our industries,” said Life Styled Honors founder Maui Bigelow.

Notably, this year’s esteemed honorees will include a pioneering figure, Dominque Morgan, who will become the event’s first transgender woman recipient. “This year, we are especially proud to highlight the achievements of our first transgender woman honoree…reflecting our commitment to celebrating diversity and fostering inclusion within our community,” Bigelow said.

The groundbreaking recognitions of 2024 celebrate the accomplishments of these remarkable individuals and reinforce the vital importance of representation and inclusivity in the fashion, beauty, and entertainment industries. Purchase tickets here.

Check out the recap of the 10th Annual Life Styled honors below.