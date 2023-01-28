Rapper Ma$e Receives Own Day in Hometown of Harlem

Rapper Ma$e has “Been Around the World” but returned home to Harlem World to accept an honor from his hometown earlier this week in front of the world-famous Apollo Theater.

According to People, former Bad Boy recording artist Mason Betha was honored with the proclamation that in Harlem, New York, on January. 24 was “Ma$e Day.” This came days before he is scheduled to perform at the Apollo with fellow Harlem rapper Cam’Ron and Yonkers, New York, native Jadakiss.

Ma$e accepted the proclamation and plaque from City Council Member Kevin C. Riley. The honor took place the same year as the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

This year, we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop! Together with the #HoodCaucus and @Powerandmusic, we are honoring legends of the Hip Hop culture right here in NYC. We had the opportunity to celebrate a pioneer in Hip Hop, Mase, at the Apollo Theater. pic.twitter.com/WDwbQOUjbr — Council Member Kevin C. Riley (@CMKevinCRiley) January 26, 2023

“I wanna thank all of you for coming out here today. But most of all, I want to say this, because this really matters in our community—that a win only feels great when you win with family. And today I have my whole family here, my wife of 22 years.”

He thanked several artists and Harlem for giving him the commemoration.

“And a bunch of people in the crowd, a bunch of great artists, DKING and Chi Chi and Just Listen and everybody from the Rich Fish family. Thank you. And, Harlem, thank you for making me great. Blessings. And most of all, my pastor is here. This is the guy that prayed for me and I left hip-hop. So y’all all wanna know who changed me? This is the guy that changed me.”

The Harlem-grown entertainer, who grew up with fellow rappers, Big L, Juelz Santana, Max B, and Jim Jones released his debut project, Harlem World. The 1997 album from Bad Boy Records sold more than four million units. After releasing his second album, Double Up, three years later, he unexpectedly “retired” from recording to become a preacher in Atlanta.