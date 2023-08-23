Cam’ron and Ma$e Sign 8-Figure Deal For ’It Is What It Is’

Harlem is on the rise! It is what it is!

According to HipHopDX, the sports podcast “It Is What It Is,’ founded and controlled by Harlem natives and childhood friends Cam’ron and Ma$e, has inked a new deal for the show. The two rappers reunited after a longstanding beef to start this humourous sports show that has grown a major following. Cam’ron also created the ‘Come And Talk 2 Me’ network, where this show can be seen on YouTube.

The deal is allegedly for eight figures and starts next month with Underdog Fantasy. The agreement is reportedly for 18 months. Underground Fantasy is a sports betting platform that has also partnered with former NBA player Gilbert Arenas for his podcast, “Gil’s Arena.”

In an Instagram post on Monday, Cam’ron, aka Cameron Giles, announced the news to his nearly three million followers. In the post, he tells fellow rapper Ma$e, born Mason Betha, that they are now even! Ma$e was instrumental in getting Cam’ron into the industry via his connection with The Notorious B.I.G. Before Ma$e signed with Diddy and Bad Boy Records, he, Cam’ron, and the late rapper Big L was part of a collective that called themselves “Children of the Corn.” The three grew up near each other in Harlem, New York City.

“Yo @rsvpmase now we even. It’s ya go again. Pause lol. All jokes aside thank you for everything. Now let’s go kĩll these ni**as!”

Earlier this year, Cam’ron took to his Instagram account to let people know that although there is interest in his platform, he is about his business.

“A lot of n***as hollering at me to try and buy my show, make my show a part of what they’re doing,” he said. “And listen, I appreciate the love, I appreciate the interest and everything else. This is fully funded by me. I ain’t go get no help, I ain’t got no partners, I ain’t got no bank that came and did all this sh*t.”

He made it clear that whoever partners with him has to “offer something” he doesn’t have.

“Y’all gonna have to offer something that I ain’t got. Now, you don’t know what I got. You could assume what I got. I’m not gonna be unreasonable, but you gotta be fair. And right now, for the time being, we gonna have fun.”

The show premiered earlier this year on Feb. 27 and took off with 126,355 views. The “Come And Talk 2 Me” network has over 307,000 subscribers.

