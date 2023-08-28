In 24 Hours, Diddy Donates $2 Million To Two Important Causes

It was an eventful weekend for Black people, especially when it came to finances. Atlanta was the place to be to bask in the glory of people seeking financial education, and Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is trying to do his part in helping build Black wealth, made two announcements within 24 hours.

According to XXL, while holding court at InvestFest at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, the Combs Global CEO made a significant donation totaling $2 million. He announced he was giving a $1 million investment fund in partnership with ‘Earn Your Leisure’ (EYL) founders Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings. The funds will be used to put in place investment strategies that have been and will be discussed on Earn Your Leisure. This will allow EYL to show others what economic empowerment entails.

“I’m thrilled to join forces with Earn Your Leisure. We’re going beyond discussing finances and taking action to demystify the world of investing for our community,” said Diddy.

He also stated that any profits from the fund would support the three Capital Preparatory charter schools in New York and Connecticut that he started “for the children.”

The second surprise donation was made to the Jackson State University Football team.

This one took place while he was attending the Cricket MEAC-SWAC Challenge Kickoff. The funds are coming from the Sean Combs Foundation. Diddy made the promise last year while receiving his BET Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Supporting historically Black colleges and universities is crucial to preserving their legacy and ensuring they continue to change lives,” Diddy stated.

“This donation to Jackson State is not just a financial contribution; it’s an investment in the future of our culture.”

Diddy donated $1M to Jackson State during their season opener 👏 “If it wasn’t for HBCUs I wouldn’t be here. … Supporting HBCUs isn’t just my honor, it’s my responsibility.” pic.twitter.com/RCntZcUd1l — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) August 27, 2023

The mogul is making major moves as he is preparing to drop his latest music project, “The Love Album: Off the Grid,” on Sept. 15. Right after the release of the album, Diddy will be right back in Atlanta for Revolt World taking place from Sept. 22 to 24.

