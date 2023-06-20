Diddy Puts His Paper Where His Promise Is, Fulfills $1M Pledge To JSU

Last year, on June 26, 2022, Sean “Diddy” Combs announced while receiving his BET Lifetime Achievement Award that he would donate $1 million to Jackson State University. According to the Mississippi Clarion Ledger, the “Bad Boy” kept his word and completed the task.

Combs made the initial pledge when Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders was the head football coach. Although Coach Prime is no longer with the university, that did not stop Diddy from sending a check to JSU. During his acceptance Lifetime Achievement Award speech, he also promised the same amount to Howard University, where he attended.

“Hold up, hold up, before I leave, I want to donate a million dollars to Howard University,” he said at last year’s ceremony. “Also, I’m a drop another million dollars on Deion Sanders and Jackson State because we should play for us. Thank you, everyone, from the bottom of my heart. I love y’all! Peace!”

The announcement of his donation was made by Jackson State University’s interim president, Dr. Elayne Hayes-Anthony. She stated that he is giving an initial check of $332,000 this year, with the remaining two payments taking place in the next two years.

“P Diddy, as our students call him, and as we probably know him as Sean Combs, has released 1 million dollars to Jackson State for athletics,” Hayes-Anthony said. “And we are very, very pleased about that. We will be receiving $332,000 by June 23 as a first installment, and we will get another installment in 2024 and another in 2025.”

Not that Diddy won’t have the funds to keep his pledge, but the entertainment mogul recently filed a lawsuit against the company distributing his DeLeon tequila and Ciroc vodka brands, accusing it of racism.

According to Bloomberg Law, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ company, Combs Wine and Spirits, filed a lawsuit against Diageo North America Inc. Combs claims that Diageo doesn’t support Black-owned brands the same way it does brands that are not Black-owned. He is seeking billions in damages “in a proceeding not before this court,” according to the complaint.

This action comes on the heels of Diddy launching Diddy Direct for consumers and retailers to access his Ciroc and DeLeon brands.