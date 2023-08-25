2 of Dwyane Wade’s ‘Li-Ning Way of Wade’ Sneakers To Be Re-Released This Week

Former Miami Heat player and now NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade is a retired basketball player, but he is still working!

According to Complex, the latest sneaker from his signature line is about to drop. Although he has stopped playing, consumers continue to purchase his footwear. The latest release from Wade’s Li-Ning Way of Wade is forthcoming.

Two of his signature sneakers will be available to purchase later this week. The first one is the first-ever re-release of The Way of Wade 6. This sneaker is known to Wade fans because these were the ones the two-time NBA champion wore in the “Buzzer Beater” game on Feb. 27, 2019. This is the game in which Wade hit the game-winning shot to defeat the Golden State Warriors.

The second shoe released this week is the “City of Angels” Way of Wade 10 Low. This particular sneaker was designed for D’Angelo Russell. He donned the sneakers during the NBA Playoffs last season while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

For those interested in these sneakers, they will be available for purchase worldwide on Aug. 24 on the website, wayofwade.com.

Wade has been living in the moment after being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame two weeks ago on Aug. 12 in Springfield, Massachusetts. In this year’s induction, he was joined by other notable basketball players and one coach. Dallas Mavericks’ Dirk Nowitzki, Los Angeles Lakers player Pau Gasol, and San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

The proud father and husband also recently announced that, PROUDLY, the baby care line he created with his wife, Gabrielle Union, received the EWG VERIFIED® mark from the Environmental Working Group (EWG). The proud couple can bask in the fact that their product is recognized to meet EWG’s strictest health standards, meaning the products contain none of EWG’s chemicals of concern and provide full ingredient transparency. As the first product line made specifically for melanated baby skin, PROUDLY is the first in the category for EWG verification.