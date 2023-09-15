The ‘Book Of Hov’ Extended At Brooklyn Public Library To End Of 2023

A piece of hip-hop history has been added to The Book Of HOV exhibit currently featured at the Brooklyn Public Library in New York City.

Roc Nation has announced that the off-white Lexus prominently featured in Jay-Z’s “Dead Presidents II” video, released in 1996, will be added to the popular exhibit. The 1993 Lexus GS 300 vehicle will be on display at Brooklyn Public Library’s Central Location. Jay-Z also included the car in the lyrics of “Can I Live” off the “Reasonable Doubt” album as well as on his No.1 hit record with Alicia Keys, “Empire State Of Mind” from “The Blueprint 3” LP.

“We’re excited to partner with Lexus to bring JAY-Z’s iconic “Off-White Lexus” to The Book of HOV. The new installation adds another element of JAY-Z’s career to the exhibit that visitors can enjoy, said Desiree Perez, CEO of Roc Nation, in a written statement.

“The response to The Book Of HOV has been overwhelming, so we’re excited to extend the exhibit to December to ensure new and returning attendees can have enough opportunities to fully immerse themselves into the experience.”

The overwhelming popularity of the exhibit has factored into the decision to keep it going until the end of the year.

Since the library started the exhibition on July 14th, the library has had over 255,000 people access the building. With the limited edition of the Jay-Z library cards, Brooklyn Public Library has doubled up in new accounts, creating over 21,000 new ones since the card’s inception.

“In further celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, we are thrilled to partner with Roc Nation in this special tribute to JAY-Z’s musical legacy,” says Mia Phillips, senior manager of Lexus Advertising & Media.

“The vehicle display is recognition of the mutual respect and admiration between Lexus and JAY-Z, whose brilliance and contributions to culture extend far beyond hip-hop.”

With all the hoopla over The Book of HOV, Jay-Z can rightfully claim the title of “King of New York.”

