‘Hold Up, Wait A Minute’: Meek Mill Questions Sneaker Reseller Price

Meek Mill may need a refresher on his negotiating skills. The Philadelphia rapper was seen in New York City over the weekend trying to haggle over a pair of sneakers. His technique didn’t work.

According to Complex, the “Dream Chasers” emcee was filmed at the Got Sole sneaker collection in New York trying to get a lower price for a pair of Green Nike SB x Air Jordan 4. The reseller told him the price of the sneakers was $500, but Meek, holding a wad of hundred dollar bills in his hand, balked at the price. The sneaker, which went on sale in March, retailed for $225, but sold out quickly, according to HipHopDX.

Meek told the man that he can go to a store and purchase them for $300. Yet, after the haggling failed, he gave up the $500 while chastising the reseller.

“I could buy these at the store right now for $300,” Meek said. When the man didn’t budge, not knowing who Meek was, he stayed at the $500 price tag.

“If I could buy ’em from the store for the regular price, why would I buy them here for $500? And give you a free commercial — that’s a bad move. I gotta teach you how to hustle.”

“You want the $500? I could buy these from the store right now for $300. You want $500? It’s a bad move. I’ma buy ’em from you but that’s a bad sale.”

“Now I’m going to the next table and might spend $5,000.”

No word on if the rapper bought more sneakers or tried to haggle more resellers. Many people questioned why Mill was haggling with small business owners when they are trying to make a living. Others asked if he would give discounts when doing shows and making public appearances. Although a Meek Mill endorsement might work for a seller, nothing is guaranteed.