Rick Ross Bought Meek Mill's $4.2M Buckhead Mansion — Here's Why

“For everybody that’s watching and this is no reference to that. That’s Meek. Meek my family, but if you out there watching and you about to face foreclosure, reach out to me please,” Ross said.

The property that Ross bought is located in the Buckhead section of Atlanta. It is an 8-bedroom, 9-bathroom house equipped with a tennis court, playground, and movie theater with a sauna, a pool, and a jacuzzi. Mill mentioned on his Instagram account that he was finally able to sell the house. “I sold that house that quick …. It was for sale for like 2 years… i knew it would soon as I posted too!”

The Philadelphia rapper returned to social media shortly after announcing that the Maybach Music Group owner purchased another home of his. This time he didn’t disclose the price or where the property is located, but he seemed happy that Ross bought it.

Ross bought another crib off me for a “m”yesterday! I had to ask him tf you doing with all this property 😂😂😂😂 — MeekMill (@MeekMill) April 19, 2023

Supporting one another is what we love to see! Congrats to Meek Mill and Rick Ross because teamwork always makes the dream work.