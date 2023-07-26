Snoop Dogg Cancels ‘Doggystyle’ 30th Anniversary Shows In Solidarity With Hollywood Strikers

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of his legendary debut album, Doggystyle, Snoop Dogg, and Dr. Dre planned a concert at the Hollywood Bowl. The show, scheduled over two nights, was originally supposed to occur on June 27 and 28, 2023. The pair postponed it due to the current Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) strike. After the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) recently went on their own work stoppage, the concert has been canceled to show solidarity with both unions’ fight against their employers.

According to USA Today, the “Doggfather” announced on his Instagram that they have decided to cancel the performances that were rescheduled for Oct. 20 and 21, 2023.

“We regret to inform you that due to the ongoing strike and the uncertainty of when this will be over, we need to cancel the Hollywood Bowl show.

“We stand in solidarity with all of our brothers and sisters in the WGA and SAG-AFTRA during this difficult time and remain hopeful that the AMPTP will come back to the negotiating table with a REAL proposal, and we can all get back to work.”

AMPTP is the acronym for the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

In June, Snoop also announced the initial postponement via his Instagram account.

But, the “Gin N Juice” rapper is keeping himself busy as he and Dr. Dre are reportedly putting the finishing touches on the upcoming project the pair is working on.

In the meantime, Snoop Dogg and E-40 are releasing a cookbook titled Snoop Dogg Presents Goon with the Spoon, which will be released on Chronicle Books. The book will feature more than 65 recipes from the two businessmen as a follow-up to Snoop’s book, From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen.