Snoop Dogg Says, ‘It Takes A Dogg To Know A Dog’ In Latest Petco Collab

The canine personality of Calvin Broadus, Jr., also known as Snoop Dogg, is being used for the latest campaign for the pet supply company Petco.

Petco recently announced it is collaborating with the Doggystyle rapper in an advertising campaign that touts the benefits of the products the company sells. Snoop’s Doberman persona, which he has displayed over the years in hip-hop videos, was trotted out once again in a recent commercial featuring the entertainer.

“When it comes to shopping for my pets, I choose stuff for them I’d choose for myself. My pets gotta look good, feel good, smell good,” said Snoop Dogg in a written statement. “But it’s hard to know how to keep our pets healthy and happy when they can’t tell us what they need. When I shop at Petco, it’s all there — even my own pet line, Snoop Doggie Doggs. They have great experts and great deals, so I can relax and trust that my pets are always fresh and getting the best at a fair price. Now that’s value.”

A commercial was released that shows Snoop thinking like his Doberman persona before becoming a frisky Doberman himself.

Along with his appearance in the ad, Snoop has also given the company a “Petco Picks” list of several items, including some of his Snoop Doggie Doggs products. They will be available in Petco stores nationwide starting in August. The selection includes:

