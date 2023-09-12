Tiffany Haddish Has Yet To Be ‘Paid a Dime’ Of The $1,200 For Her First Movie Role

The start of most successful careers rarely has a great or fairy tale start. It definitely was not the case for comedian Tiffany Haddish.

In a recent interview with The Associated Press, The Carmichael Show actor discussed not being paid for her first starring Hollywood movie. In fact, she was even told to sell DVDs of that movie to be compensated. She mentioned that the film’s producers promised her that she would be paid $1,200, but she is still waiting for that check today!

She recalled, “My very first movie I ever did, that I was a star in, I was homeless when I was shooting that movie, and they were supposed to pay me $1,200 to do the movie. I wasn’t in a union. It was a non-union film, so it’s nothing that I could do about it, [but] they never paid me.”

Haddish also stated that she never saw the movie, even though she was given 10 DVDs to sell.

“They never paid me a dime. The producers gave me 10 DVDs and said, ‘Sell those. Good luck.’ And I never saw the movie.”

Yet, the movie resurfaced after the success of Girls Trip, co-starring Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Regina Hall. When that film placed her on another level, her popularity soared, and the producers took advantage of that fact and made sure the film was available for public consumption.

Although she never named the movie or revealed what it was about, she made it known that it was suddenly available on several networks and streaming channels.

“That movie is all over BET, VH1, [TV One]… then streaming. It’s everywhere, that movie! And I don’t get a dime. It’s the worst movie. It’s the second-worst movie I was ever in. And not a penny.”

We are sure that the checks for anything she is involved with now are taken care of or should be.