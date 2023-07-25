Yeezy’s Are Going Fast After Adidas Put Them Back On The Market With Sales Of $560M

After deciding to sever ties with Ye in 2022, Adidas turned around and returned the Yeezy products to its website for sale. That decision proved wise as the apparel company received more orders than anticipated due to the high demand for the shoe.

According to Business Insider, the sports brand has received orders reportedly worth 508 million euros (USD 564 million). That beats any estimates the company forecasted before deciding to make the product available for sale. Adidas initially planned to write the Yeezy product off for $500 million. Pressure from shareholders made the company change direction earlier in 2023.

The demand for the Yeezy product is so high that not all requests for the shoe can be processed, based on a report by The Financial Times.

Although no figure or percentage was disclosed, Adidas stated previously that a portion of the sales from Yeezy’s would go toward fighting discrimination, hate, racism, and antisemitism.

The organizations expected to benefit from the sale of Yeezy’s include the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change, among others.

The Yeezy products on sale on the website were existing designs and designs that were supposed to go on sale in 2023 before Adidas terminated its agreement with the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

After being in a successful business relationship with Ye for nearly 10 years, since 2013, Adidas cut ties with the controversial music producer after he made antisemitic statements.

In 2022, after Ye appeared on the “Drink Champs” podcast that has since been deleted online on Revolt, he dared the apparel company to act when he said, “I can say antisemitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”

They did exactly that shortly after those statements were recorded.