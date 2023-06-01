Yeezy’s Are Back As Adidas Wants to Move Past Kanye West Controversy

If you’re missing a new pair of Yeezy’s, guess what? They’re back in stock!

According to The Associated Press, the partnership between Ye and Adidas picks back up with the Yeezy brand returning online for consumers. Several months after Adidas severed its relationship with the mercurial designer, the footwear is available for purchase on its website.

As reported previously, a portion of the sales from Yeezy’s will go toward fighting discrimination, hate, racism, and antisemitism.

Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden shared the company’s logic behind selling a portion of the remaining stock of Yeezy footwear.

“After careful consideration, we have decided to begin releasing some of the remaining Adidas YEEZY products. Selling and donating was the preferred option among all organizations and stakeholders we spoke to. We believe this is the best solution as it respects the created designs and produced shoes, it works for our people, resolves an inventory problem, and will have a positive impact in our communities. There is no place in sport or society for hate of any kind and we remain committed to fighting against it.”

The organizations expected to benefit from the sale of Yeezy’s include but are not limited to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change.

The products currently on the market are existing designs and designs that were supposed to go on sale in 2023 before the relationship ended. Although releases of existing inventory are presently under consideration, there has been no determination if they will go on sale.

After being in a successful business relationship with Ye for nearly 10 years, since 2013, Adidas cut ties with the controversial music producer after he made antisemitic statements.

In 2022, after Ye appeared on the since-deleted Drink Champs podcast on Revolt, he dared the apparel company to act when he said, “I can say antisemitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”

They called his bluff shortly after those statements were recorded.