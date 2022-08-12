Lil Baby Provided Free Footwear, School Supplies and Haircuts at Annual Back-to-School Fest in Atlanta

Rapper Lil Baby is definitely for the kids!

According to 46 CBS News, Lil Baby made funds available for over 3,000 children this past weekend.

The rapper hosted his Back-to-School Fest Sunday afternoon at the West End Mall in Atlanta. Children and their families could enjoy music, carnival rides, games, and food while getting complimentary haircuts and school supplies.

In a partnership with Foot Locker, he also gave shoes and clothing from the sporting goods store to every child in attendance. The rapper also collaborated with Goodr, a waste management and hunger relief company, which provided an on-site after-school snack bar.

“We are grateful to Lil Baby for his continued resolution in giving back to his community,” Goodr CEO, Jasmine Crowe, said in a written statement.

“It is an honor to continually team up with such a household name to relieve some of the ongoing financial burden people are facing.”

HipHopDX also reported that this is Lil Baby’s third annual Back-to-School Fest.

This latest event took place just weeks after the rapper partnered with restaurateur Lemont Bradley to help create 100 employment opportunities for young people in Atlanta. The positions will be at Bradley’s various establishments in the area. Clutch Restaurant, Auto Spa Bistro, and Eco Car Spa are looking for people to fill positions such as bartender, waiter, and line cook.

Lil Baby isn’t stingy with his funds when looking out for others. Last summer, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported that the Atlanta rapper and his team were seen on video carrying bags of shoes out of Foot Locker. He had purchased the shoes to give out to the residents of his community.