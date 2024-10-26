Legal by Mary Spiller Rapper Lil Durk Arrested On Murder-For-Hire Charges Lil Durk is being held without bail in the Broward County jail.







“All My Life” rapper and Only the Family collective and record label founder Lil Durk was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Oct. 24 while in Florida on charges related to murder for hire.

According to arrest records, the Chicago artist, whose real name is Durk Devontay Banks, is being held without bail in the Broward County jail. Along with the 32-year-old rapper, five other men related to his Hip-Hop collective “Only the Family” were indicted for their involvement in conspiring to murder for hire.

Although the details of Durk’s charges have not been made public yet, he was arrested just following the arrests of the members of his affiliated group — who have also been charged with murder for hire for allegedly targeting the rapper Quando Rondo as retaliation for the murder of rapper King Von in 2020.

The indictment for the five men includes a long list of charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, “use of interstate facilities to murder for hire resulting in death, use carry and discharge of firearms and machine-gun, possession of such firearms in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death, possession of a machine gun and criminal forfeiture.”

The arrest records state that in revenge for the death of their fellow group member, three OTF members — Kavon London Grant, Deandre Dontrell Wilson, and Asa Houston — and two fellow Chicago gang members — Keith Jones, and David Brian — retaliated and allegedly targeted Quando Rondo.

As reported in the charging document, an OTF member described as “D.B” — which is assumed to represent King Von’s real name Dayvon Daquan Bennett — entered into a physical altercation with Tyquian Terrel Bowman — known as Quando Rondo — which resulted in D.B being fatally shot in an Atlanta nightclub back in 2020.

Following the murder of D.B., an unnamed member of OTF reportedly “made clear, in coded language, that [they would pay] a bounty or monetary reward to anyone who took part in killing T.B. for his role in D.B.’s murder.”

The filing continues to allege that in August. 18, 2022, the five indicted members of OTF learned that T.B. was staying in an LA hotel and traveled from out of state to California “to murder T.B…..”

The next day Grant, Wilson, Jones, Lindsey, and Houston used two different vehicles in California to “track, stalk and attempt to kill T.B. by gunfire — including with a fully automatic firearm — resulting in the death of S.R” who was just a passenger in T.B.’s vehicle at the time of the shooting.

The filing continued, “[the five OTF members and co-conspirators] used facilities of interstate and foreign commerce with intent for the murder of T.B. to be committed.”

