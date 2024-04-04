HBCU by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Lil Durk Collabs With STARRY Fizz Fest For HBCU Scholarships Lil Durk joins STARRY Fizz Fest for its basketball skills competitions to offer scholarships to HBCU students.









Lil Durk gives back to the HBCU community with the help of Starry. The soft drink brand’s Fizz Fest offers scholarships for students participating in its basketball skills competitions.

STARRY Fizz Fest will hit four HBCUs this spring, including Norfolk State, Hampton, Jackson State, and Morgan State. Students will bring their A-game as Starry and the PepsiCo Foundation gift over $333,000 in scholarships and prizes. PepsiCo and Starry will expressly grant $20,000 to a student at each university for their academic futures.

During Fizz Fest, participants will showcase their skills in classic games like 3-point Knockout and a revised version of H-O-R-S-E. Aptly retitled S-T-A-R-R-Y instead, the game will challenge players to make specific shots in the fastest time on campus. Lil Durk will appear at one school to celebrate the festivities as the competitions kick off.

Lil Durk also spoke exclusively to BLACK ENTERPRISE on this opportunity to champion HBCUs for a greater cause with Starry.

“I’m just excited to team with Starry. And I think sports is a good foundation to start it off with,” says the 31-year-old. “It’s on and off the court, with the kids and HBCUs. I think it was the perfect match-up for me and who I am, especially for where I come from.”

Hailing from Chicago, a city known for NBA legends like Michael Jordan, the “All My Life” rapper views the basketball-focused initiative as especially personal.

He added, “Outside of music, I feel like I would’ve been in the NBA. When you ride around Chicago, and you see the kids hooping in the parks, there’s a lot of talent but no avenue to grow. I always keep that in the back of my mind. I can always be there for them to help in any way I can. They can count on me. “

On his purpose with HBCUs, Lil Durk is all about creating new opportunities for underserved communities.

“I wanted to give back to the Black community as much as possible. And give them the same chances that every other college has. I want to spread my light to them.”

As the rapper hopes to continue this mission to uplift students, one lucky winner will also receive a Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) Deal with Starry. In the deal typically reserved for all-star student-athletes, they will be featured on the promotion materials for STARRY Fizz Fest 2.0. While the games began at Norfolk State on March 29, its final tip-off will be at Morgan State on April 26. More information on the accompanying scholarship can be found on its website.