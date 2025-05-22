Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Lil Kim Confirms Delay Of Annual Notorious B.I.G. Dinner For ‘Something Truly Special’ “We’re honoring Mama Wallace and B.I.G. in a major way, so stay tuned for the updated save the date," Lil Kim said on Instagram.







Lil Kim’s annual Notorious B.I.G. Dinner honoring the late rapper is on hold. But don’t worry: it’s coming back in a big way.

The event was supposed to take place May 21, Biggie Smalls’ birthday, in New York City. Lil Kim, his lover and advocate, shared the news on Instagram.

“Today we celebrate my king… the King of New York—the one and only @thenotoriousbig 🖤 The late, great Ms. Voletta Wallace raised a legend, and his legacy lives on forever,” wrote Lil Kim. “Every year, we bring the love and energy together at our annual B.I.G. Dinner. This year, we’re pushing it back just a bit—but it’s still happening, and we’re planning something truly special.”

Attendees, including loved ones and current legends in hip-hop, like Fat Joe, will have to wait to honor the hip-hop king. The Notorious B.I.G., who died in March 1997, would have turned 53. His mother died in February. Voletta Wallace was 72.

“We’re honoring Mama Wallace and B.I.G. in a major way, so stay tuned for the updated save the date,” Lil Kim added. “For tickets and sponsorship info, tap in with @alyiv. Long live B.I.G. Happy birthday to the greatest to ever do it. 👑 #BIGForever”

The “Crush On You” rapper has remained steadfast in honoring Notorious B.I.G.’s legacy since his death. Fans flocked to her comments to applaud her continued efforts.

“Kim, the definition of loyal,” exclaimed one commenter. “She’s proven that so many times in so many situations.”

Another added, “This is beautiful. One thing about Lil Kim is that she always held her man Biggie down and kept the Legacy going. Salute to you, Queen.”

Lil Kim and Biggie dated for three years until his death and were frequent collaborators, including the 1995 hit, “Get Money.”

RELATED CONTENT: The Enduring Fire: Revisiting Malcolm X’s Vision For Black Liberation On What Would Have Been His 100th Birthday