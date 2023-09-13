Lil Kim’s Baby Girl Slays The Runway For New York Fashion Week

Lil’ Kim’s daughter is taking over the fashion industry, starting with New York City.

The 9-year-old made her runway debut at a Fashion Week event on Sept. 6.

Royal Reign Jones worked the runway during the 13th annual Rookie USA Fashion show, appearing in a streetwear set, as reported by Blavity. The grade-schooler wore a Michael Jordan jersey with matching shorts, along with purple Air Jordan 1 mid sneakers.

The show was for a good cause, benefiting local nonprofit Mom for Moms NYC, which helps single mothers with the necessary resources for postpartum care.

Lil’ Kim shared the milestone on Instagram, expressing how she was “so proud” of her only child.

“She is coming down the runway like Jordan with her tongue out,” shared the rapper on her daughter’s facial expression while doing the show. ” She has no idea how iconic this is and I don’t even think she ever seen him do that. I am so proud of her!!!!”

The “Queen Bee” continued, “I am such a proud stage mom [right now]. So happy for my baby.”

Fellow female rappers expressed their support of Royal Reign in the comments. Kash Doll said Royal Reign is “so beautiful” and “iconic just like her momma.” An OG in the rap game, Remy Ma, also shared in the joy, calling the adorable kid her “niecy poo.”

Royal Reign was not the only celebrity child who participated in the high-profile show. She was joined by Ice-T and Coco’s daughter Chanel, as well as Chanel Iman’s daughters, Cali and Cassie, who strutted down the runway with their dad, NFL player Sterling Shepard.

As for the mother-daughter duo that is Lil Kim and Royal Reign, the “Lady Marmalade” rapper continues to celebrate her daughter, having given her an LOL Dolls-themed party back in June.

With all that love and support, this young Black girl is sure to have a successful career ahead.

