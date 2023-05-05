Lil Mama Announces Lip Gloss And Jewelry Brand, And ‘It’s Poppin’

More than 15 years after Lil Mama’s song “Lip Gloss” hit the airwaves, the rapper took to Instagram to announce her new makeup brand, Vaniteaset, along with a jewelry line called “It’s Poppin,’ in collaboration with Aporro, a hip-hop- themed jewelry and streetwear company.

The announcement came via a creative video that featured the 33-year-old sitting in front of a mirror in a pink-themed room while “Lip Gloss” played in the background.

Fans got a sneak peak of the cosmetics brand, which included a blush-colored lip gloss in sleek black tube, an eye shadow palette, highlighters, and brushes. Lil Mama also displayed pieces from her jewelry line which featured silver name-plate necklaces and charm bracelets, one of which was a lip-gloss-filled locket.

The artist, whose real name is Niatia Kirkland, isn’t new to beauty collaborations, she teamed up with I-Envy in 2020 to launch a limited-edition lash line that was sold in beauty supply stores.

Fans flooded the Harlem native’s comment section with words of excitement and support.

“It’s about time…we the ppl have been waiting for this,” Instagram user, _PinkBarbie_said.

“I’m buying everything,” reneechanelharris said.

This can be a smart business move for Lil Mama, According to Statistica, the cosmetics industry had an approximately $49 billion profit in 2022. Celebrity-backed beauty brands like Rhianna’s Fenty Beauty, Pattern by Tracee Ellis-Ross and KINLO’ by Naomi Osaka have all received stellar reviews from many Black women consumers.

Kirkland has appeared to have moved on from the music industry and is now making waves as an actress and businesswoman. In 2013, she received praise from her industry peers for her portrayal of Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes in the TLC biopic Crazy Sexy Cool.

Lil’ Mama did not reveal an official launch date for her new ventures, but according to her IG bio, the makeup and jewelry are “coming soon.”

