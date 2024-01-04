Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Lil Nas X Offers Sarcastic Response To Dave Chappelle Joke, ‘Me And The Devil Broke Up’ Lil Nas X responds after being the butt of a joke Dave Chappelle included in his latest Netflix comedy special, "Dreamer."











Lil Nas X is full of sarcasm and can take a joke from Dave Chappelle.

The “Montero” hitmaker was the butt of a joke Chappelle included in his latest Netflix comedy special Dreamer. It was that song in particular that Chappelle took aim at when he made a joke after sharing a story about meeting Lil Nas X and the pop star telling him that he wanted Chappelle in the video, which Chappelle did not remember.

The comedian went on to liken the moment to grade school when students would share what they wanted to be when they grew up. Chappelle jokingly recalled what Lil Nas X might’ve said when he was a youngster.

“‘What do you want to be when you grow up, Lil Nas X?’ That n—- stood up in front of the whole class,” Chapelle told the crowd. “‘I want to be the gayest n—- that ever lived. I want to do a music video, slide down a stripper pole, all the way to the depths of hell, and suck the devil’s d— at 10 o’ clock on BET while all the kids are awake and can see me.’ Shockingly, that was the only dream that worked out.”

On Wednesday, Jan. 3, Lil Nas X responded to a clip of the joke that was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. Known for joking about himself, the “Old Town Road” singer took the joke well and even sprinkled in some of his own humor.

“Yall gotta let call me by your name go, me and the devil broke up 3 years ago. yall acting like children of divorce,” Lil Nas X wrote.

Lil Nas X faced backlash for his visuals for the 2021 single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” The music video showed the young singer sliding down a stripper pole to hell and twerking for the devil.

Religious groups threw a fit over the video’s messaging which Lil Nas X didn’t make any better when he later released a pair of “Satan” Nikes that contained a bronze pentagram, an inverted cross, and a drop of real human blood. The limited-edition sneakers sold out instantly, according to CNN.

Leave it up to Dave Chappelle to find a way to bring out the humor in the odd moment in history.

