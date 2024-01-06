HBO Is Releasing Lil Nas X’s ‘Long Love Montero’ Tour Documentary

If you missed Lil Nas X during his last tour, now you have a chance to catch the documentary that was filmed during his “Long Live Montero” tour.

HBO has announced that the rapper’s tour documentary, “Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero” will debut on Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. ET. The film premiered initially at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and will debut on HBO and stream on Max.

The film was shot over 60 days during the “Long Live Montero” tour that took place between 2022 and 2023. Separating the documentary into three acts–“Rebirth,” “Transformation,” and “Becoming”–we get the chance to see the journey of Montero Hill as he embarks on his first headlining global tour.

Fans get to see the inner workings of his tour set through rehearsals, shows, and the interaction he has with fans as well as the people who work with him.

A press release announced before TIFF stated, “Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero is a triumphant ode to the extraordinary power of self-expression, music, and identity,” said Cameron Bailey, CEO of TIFF, in a written statement. “In this groundbreaking documentary, we witness Lil Nas X challenging boundaries and reshaping the artistic landscape. The film’s captivating journey underscores his profound impact, who fearlessly brings audiences together through the universal language of music. We are thrilled to host Lil Nas X at TIFF this year.”

The recording artist recently collaborated with Coach for a winter collection that can be purchased at select storefronts and online at Coach.com. Some of the pieces include shearling coats, graphic tees, and a varsity jacket complete with patches of the artist’s cat and his zodiac sign. There’s also a furry tabby bag in an electric blue color.

He collaborated with Coach’s creative director, Stuart Vevers, to develop the colorful assortment with elements from his own life.

RELATED LINKS: Lil Nas X Teams Up With Crocs Just In Time For The Holiday