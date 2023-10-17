Lil Rel Howery Details Almost Missing His Beyoncé-, Jay-Z- and Tina Knowles-Assisted Proposal

Comedian Lil Rel Howery isn’t afraid to laugh at himself even if that means detailing how a bathroom break almost meant missing his chance to propose to his fianceé with help from Jay-Z, Tina Knowles, and Queen Bey herself at the Los Angeles stop of her record-breaking Renaissance World Tour.

On Oct. 16, the funny man explained the entire ordeal during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Insider reports.

“I got the tickets last minute, but I called Miss Tina because I want to make sure I propose to the right song,” Howery said.

“And so I’m like, ‘Uh Miss Tina, what’s the perfect song to propose to?’ And she was like, ‘Well, do it to “Love On Top.” Throughout the tour, the megastar singer routinely left room for the audience to help her sing her iconic chord changes during the ballad. “I was like, ‘Alright, that’s going to be perfect. That’s when I’m going to do it,'” he explained.

“And she was like, ‘Well, I told Jay that you was proposing and he suggested that we could put it on the jumbotron for you. I was like, ‘Whoa, wait a minute now.’ You know there’s already pressure proposing.”

When the night of the concert arrived, Howery was ready to make his move but an unexpected trip to the bathroom nearly ruined the entire plan.

“By this time, the crowd is singing. This is my part. So I run in, run out, retrace my steps,” Howery said.

“I end up finding the seat because I can see the cameraman sweating, on his earpiece like, ‘I don’t know where he at.’ And then the crowd started to get irritated because they’d been singing the a capella for so long.”

The Get Out scene stealer made it back just in time to pop the question (with a little nudge from Beyoncé) and thankfully, he received the answer he’d been longing to hear.

