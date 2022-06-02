Lil Uzi Vert Defends Jack Harlow Over Claims He Benefits from White Privilege, ‘He’s Signed to Black People’

Hip-hop artist Lil Uzi Vert has come to the defense of white rapper Jack Harlow.

TMZ caught up with Lil Uzi outside of Catch in West Hollywood over the weekend as the rapper hopped onto the tour bus to speak to the fans. The bus’s tour director asks Lil Uzi if Harlow deserves all the hate he gets because he is a successful white rapper.

As Lil Uzi is taking pictures with his fans, he responds by saying, “No, he’s really good. Yeah, he’s really good. He doesn’t have white privilege. He’s signed to Black people.”

Complex has reported that Harlow is signed to the Generation Now label, founded and owned by DJ Drama and Don Cannon. Harlow is riding high on his recently released second studio album, Come Home The Kids Miss You, released earlier this month, with a hit record, First Class. The first week’s sales of 113,000 units positioned him in third place on the Billboard charts.

Recently, the white rapper was embroiled in a little “tiff” with R&B royalty Brandy when he discovered while appearing on New York’s Hot 97 that she is reality TV star Ray J’s sister.

A Twitter post by Brandy Legion reveals the moment when Harlow found out about this widely-known piece of hip-hop knowledge.

.@jackharlow finds out Brandy and Ray J are siblings during interview to HO7 97 pic.twitter.com/dIFcbLOaP1 — Brandy Legion (@BrandyLegion) May 11, 2022

The R&B singer caught wind of the interview.

I will murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing is ass to sleep. ♠️ — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) May 17, 2022

See, I can have a little fun too♥️ hehe…all love♥️♥️♥️ — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) May 17, 2022

Brandy kept her word and dropped a rap rhyming over Harlow’s hit single, First Class.