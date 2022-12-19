Lil Wayne Hosts ‘A Weezy Christmas’ For 150 High Performing Students

Although this Young Money CEO recently achieved Diamond status for his song “Lollipop,” he’s also focused on giving back to his community.

Rapper Lil Wayne hosted his “A Weezy Christmas” holiday gathering for a group of high-achieving teens from his New Orleans hometown to celebrate and reward them for their hard work.

According to TMZ, the rapper partnered up with Young Money Entertainment executive Mack Maine and Wilson Sporting Goods to host 150 kids between the ages of 12 and 16 at Dave & Buster’s.

The December 18 event celebrated the kids for their performance in the classroom and involvement with local sports program.

The overachieving teens were met with a fun-filled day of games at D&B and a bonus from the rapper and his partners: brand new sports gear for each teen. They also had the chance to meet Young Money artists Jay Jones and Allan Cubas, who were on duty to hand out gifts.

“This Christmas @mackmaine4president & I wanted to give some future hall of famers the gift of game w/ the help of @Wilson 🤙🏾,” the “Lollipop” rapper wrote in an Instagram post featuring photos from the event.

“Making sure they received the necessary resources so they could enjoy all the benefits of being a top tier athlete was very important to us! #HappyHolidays #WeezyChristmas,” he added.

Wilson and its outlets commented on Lil Tunechi’s post, confirming the rapper’s efforts and successful event.

“Such a great time!” the main Wilson page wrote.

“Incredible event!” the Wilson tennis page commented, while Wilson’s football page wrote, “Truly our pleasure and what a festive time!”

“Awesome time, glad we could be a part of it,” Wilson’s basketball page chimed in with a basketball emoji followed by a handshake and some fire.

TMZ reported that Wayne is also working with two mentorship programs to help NOLA kids become leaders in their community.