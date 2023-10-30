Lil Wayne Is Now An Owner And Advisor Of A Pickleball Team

Rap legend Lil Wayne is joining the growing list of celebrities who have invested in the ownership of Major League Pickleball as he has joined the Texas Ranchers Pickleball organization. As CNN reported, the rapper will also serve as a strategic advisor and have input on future jersey designs in addition to his role as part owner. He joins an ownership group consisting of Dallas Cowboy linebacker Micah Parsons, former NFL player and current analyst Emmanuel Acho, singer/songwriter/rapper The Kid LAROI, and LA Clippers part owner and CEO of Verbena Road Holdings Dennis Wong.

The team released a press release clarifying Lil Wayne’s role as their advisor.

“In his role as strategic advisor, Lil Wayne will provide direction for the brand to help drive national and local fandom to the sport, further strengthening the Texas Ranchers position as America’s Pickleball Team,” the press release said. “He will also support creative ideation and the development of future apparel collaborations, and work with the team to build pickleball courts in underserved areas.”

Pickleball is a fast-growing, exciting sport, which the rapper first enjoyed watching before deciding to jump in as an owner of the Texas Ranchers. According to a statement he released, “Pickleball is the moment and I’m excited to be part of the Texas Ranchers ownership group,” Lil Wayne said. “I’ve enjoyed watching and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to join this team of owners.”

Lil Wayne also owns Young Money APAA Sports, which is a sports agency he founded with Adie von Gontard in 2016. According to the site, they were the first sports agency to have a female sports agent representing a top 5 NFL draft pick, as well as represent multiple WNBA athletes and women’s softball players. To date, the agency has negotiated $1 billion worth of contracts for its clients.

